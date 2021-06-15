Live
Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread gameplay
We finally to got Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay, and some Metroid details, but no Metroid Prime 4
By Rami Tabari
If you're looking at how to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021, then you've come to the right place. There are a number of highly anticipated games that could show up at this conference, including Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Prime 4. There could even be a New Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 stream is set to air on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. With the way that E3 has been going, this conference could easily beat the rest, or it could be just as boring with few reveals.
Breath of the Wild 2
We finally got some fresh new gameplay for Breath of the Wild 2, and it looks absolutely stunning. It's like Breath of the Wild and Skyward Sword had a magnificent baby together. The release date is officially sometime in 2022.
Metroid Dread
It's not the Metroid game that people were anticipating to see, but Metroid Dread appears to be the fifth game in the side-scrolling series of games, and it looks dope as hell.
Kazuya DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The next DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is none other than Kazuya from the Tekken series.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 1 – Pulse of the Ancients
"Wave 1 of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass launches 6/18! Pulse of the Ancients brings the playable Battle-Tested Guardian, weapon types: the Flail for Link & Master Cycle for Zelda, new challenges in the royal ancient Lab, apocalyptic difficulty, and more!"
Mario Party Superstars
"Mario Party Superstars arrives on Nintendo Switch, 10/29! Enjoy 5 boards from the Nintendo 64 era & 100 minigames from the series catalog – all of which can be played with button controls. Plus, all game modes work with online play!"
WarioWare: Get It Together!
Yes, WarioWare is back for some reason, but it's co-op at least.
"Lightning-fast microgame mayhem comes to Nintendo Switch in WarioWare: Get it Together! For the first time, YOU control Wario and his colorful crew in either solo or 2-player coop. Available 9/10."
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
"Bounce, tilt, and roll through over 300 delightfully recreated stages from the original three Super Monkey Ball games when Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania rolls onto Nintendo Switch on 10/5."
Shin Megami Tensei V
"Check out world premiere gameplay footage for the long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 11/12."
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
"The first Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising campaigns return in one package, fully rebuilt from the ground up for Nintendo Switch! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches 12/3."
Danganronpa Decadence
"4 Danganronpa games come to Nintendo Switch in Danganronpa Decadence, launching later this year! The collection includes the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. All 4 will also be out individually on Nintendo eShop."
Life Is Strange: True Colors | Life Is Strange Remastered Collection
"A trio of Life is Strange games are coming to Nintendo Switch! Play two award-winning stories when Life Is Strange Remastered Collection comes to Nintendo Switch later this year and experience the newest story in the series with Life Is Strange: True Colors, launching 9/10!"
How to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021
You'll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live stream on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. If you're having trouble with where to find it, there's a nifty little YouTube video below just for you:
The Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes, but it will be followed by 3 hours of gameplay in Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2021.
New footage from Breath of the Wild 2. Flying landmasses. Wild new gameplay mechanics. Gorgeous new environments. Launches 2022. The skies above Hyrule is the new big area.
Breath of the Wild 2 news incoming!
The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch system is announced. Includes three Legend of Zelda games.
Some news on Skyward Sword HD -- detailing how the motion controls work and some remastered cutscenes. Available July 16.
It looks like you can play a guardian, Link has a new weapon, you get to ride the motorcycle.
Hyrule Warriors Expansion Pass -- Last segment of the day.
Some turn-based cartoonish war game with a "thrilling story." Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp. What a name.
The new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game gets a short gameplay video. Launches 2022.
Nintendo Switch games and DLC coming soon: Doom Eternal Ancient Gods part one, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (June 25) and Strange Brigade (Later today).
Yet again, more anime-looking games. Fatal Frame: Maidan of Black Water is a horror game that arms you with a camera instead of a flamethrower. Available this year.
More anime games. Daganronpa Decadence and Dagonronpa something S board game is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.
Shin Megami Tensei V (I probably spelled this wrong, leave me alone) is coming to Nintendo Switch. There's some gameplay revealed, including turn-based gameplay and dialogue choices. Actually looks like another Pokemon experience. Launches November 12.
Some anime-looking game.
New Wario game launches for the Nintendo Switch. It's jam packed with the same ridiculous microgames. And now it's a two-player co-op game. It's called WarioWare Get It Together. Launches September 10.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gets a small showcase, revealing some new gameplay. The turn based battles is reminiscent of a Pokemon game. Launches July 9.
More news on Mario Golf: Super Rush, revealing some competitive gameplay with characters racing to the golf balls. There are also free updates planned, featuring new characters and maps. Game launches on June 25.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and A New Power's Awaken are coming to Nintendo Switch on September 24.
More games for Nintendo Switch: Just Dance 2022 (Nov. 4th) and Crusin' Blast (Fall)
Metroid Dread, a sequel to the side-scrolling franchise, is coming to Nintendo Switch October 8, 2021. It looks wild.
New Metroid game. Did they really just freaking say Metroid 5??
Mario Party Superstar announced, a new Mario Party-esque game that brings over 100 mini-games from previous games. All games work with online-play. There are five maps from N64 Era. Launches October 29.
Super Monkey Ball's 20th Anniversary sees Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launching October 5th.
Games coming to Nintendo Switch: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Worms Rumble (new maps and skin launches with it), Astria Ascending and Two Point Campus (2022).
The Life is Strange series is coming to Nintendo Switch, including the new Life is Strange: True Colors.
6/28 at 10:00 a.m. ET will be when an official Kazuya stream will happen.
There's a more detailed look into Kazuya's moveset, which gives him that Tekken feel despite Super Smash Bros. being a much less complex game.
Kazuya has his devil ability, and his ultimate is some wild laser crap. He also killed Kirby. (Or tried to anyway).
Ganondorf dead and thrown in a volcano by none other than Kazuya from Tekken. Kazuya from Tekken announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Already starting with a subject to change because of COVID warning.
The conference is only a few minutes away at this point.
If you tuned into the Capcom E3 2021 showcase yesterday, you saw some new games coming to the Nintendo Switch, including The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.
