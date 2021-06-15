Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Dread gameplay

If you're looking at how to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021, then you've come to the right place. There are a number of highly anticipated games that could show up at this conference, including Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Prime 4. There could even be a New Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 stream is set to air on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. With the way that E3 has been going, this conference could easily beat the rest, or it could be just as boring with few reveals.

Breath of the Wild 2

We finally got some fresh new gameplay for Breath of the Wild 2, and it looks absolutely stunning. It's like Breath of the Wild and Skyward Sword had a magnificent baby together. The release date is officially sometime in 2022.

Metroid Dread

It's not the Metroid game that people were anticipating to see, but Metroid Dread appears to be the fifth game in the side-scrolling series of games, and it looks dope as hell.

Kazuya DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The next DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is none other than Kazuya from the Tekken series.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 1 – Pulse of the Ancients

"Wave 1 of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass launches 6/18! Pulse of the Ancients brings the playable Battle-Tested Guardian, weapon types: the Flail for Link & Master Cycle for Zelda, new challenges in the royal ancient Lab, apocalyptic difficulty, and more!"

Mario Party Superstars

"Mario Party Superstars arrives on Nintendo Switch, 10/29! Enjoy 5 boards from the Nintendo 64 era & 100 minigames from the series catalog – all of which can be played with button controls. Plus, all game modes work with online play!"

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Yes, WarioWare is back for some reason, but it's co-op at least.

"Lightning-fast microgame mayhem comes to Nintendo Switch in WarioWare: Get it Together! For the first time, YOU control Wario and his colorful crew in either solo or 2-player coop. Available 9/10."

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

"Bounce, tilt, and roll through over 300 delightfully recreated stages from the original three Super Monkey Ball games when Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania rolls onto Nintendo Switch on 10/5."

Shin Megami Tensei V

"Check out world premiere gameplay footage for the long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 11/12."

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

"The first Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising campaigns return in one package, fully rebuilt from the ground up for Nintendo Switch! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches 12/3."

Danganronpa Decadence

"4 Danganronpa games come to Nintendo Switch in Danganronpa Decadence, launching later this year! The collection includes the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. All 4 will also be out individually on Nintendo eShop."

Life Is Strange: True Colors | Life Is Strange Remastered Collection

"A trio of Life is Strange games are coming to Nintendo Switch! Play two award-winning stories when Life Is Strange Remastered Collection comes to Nintendo Switch later this year and experience the newest story in the series with Life Is Strange: True Colors, launching 9/10!"

How to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021

You'll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live stream on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. If you're having trouble with where to find it, there's a nifty little YouTube video below just for you:

The Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes, but it will be followed by 3 hours of gameplay in Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2021.