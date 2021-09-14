Apple event live blog: Lastest updates on iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3 and more

Refresh

Wait a second, is the Apple event taking place in a California desert? If Apple CEO Tim Cook's latest tweet is anything to go by, prepare for an interesting livestream. Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon. 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/C5V5hiel8FSeptember 14, 2021 See more

Try out the #AppleEvent hashflag over on Twitter and you'll find it shows off a neat Apple animation when you Like a tweet. We gave it a go below. Insert obligatory "like this and watch what happens" tweet here #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/EIboFCyHlxSeptember 14, 2021 See more

Fancy nabbing a pink iPhone 13 mini? Earlier this week, a bunch of iPhone 13 color options may have leaked, with rumors suggesting a Rose Pink color to replace the green option on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.



As for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, we may see Black and Bronze finishes that would replace the Graphite and Pacific Blue. Although, still expect to see Silver and Gold sticking around.



Regardless, we're only a few hours away from knowing if the iPhone will look pretty in pink. (Image credit: AliArtist3D)

Interestingly, only 10% of iPhone users plan to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 13 when it launches, while a further 26% aren't sure if they're willing to make the switch.



This comes from a recent study conducted by Savings.com, which also claims that iPhone customers are most looking forward to the iPhone 13's rumored satellite communication feature, upgraded cameras and extended battery life. Of the 1,531 US iPhone users surveyed, 27% stated the new satellite connectivity is the most appealing feature, while 22% want new camera and video features the most.



You can check out all the survey's other findings here before the Apple event kicks off. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you head to the Apple Store, you'll find that it's currently undergoing maintenance of sorts ahead of the Apple event. It's a clear indication we're about to see some new Apple products populate the page once it returns.



Apple often does this before a big launch to make sure no products leak before they are unveiled. Expect the company's official store to go back to normal once the event is over. Oh, and expect the iPhone 13 to appear, too. (Image credit: Apple)

While we wait for the Apple event to get started, iPhone users should update to the latest iOS 14.8, as it contains significant patches that address two critical security flaws: a CoreGraphics bug and a WebKit vulnerability.



According to Apple's iOS 14.8 release notes, the bug allowed hackers to use maliciously crafted PDFs to execute code that could wreak havoc on one's device. The software update should be available to all iPhone users. Better get updating.