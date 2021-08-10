iPhone 13 could boast major camera upgrades — Apple goes all-in on video

Apple is reportedly introducing a host of new camera features to the iPhone 13, including a fresh video portrait mode, a new level of high-quality video recording, and a filters system that improves image quality.



According to sources speaking to Bloomberg, Apple has been working on at least three camera and video-recording features, which are set to be some of the biggest upgrades from the previous iPhone 12 lineup. With the rumored iPhone 13 expected to release in a matter of weeks, we may not need to wait very long to try the features ourselves.

As the report states, Apple has been working on bringing a video portrait mode called "Cinematic Video," which would let users record videos with a blurred background while putting a person on camera in focus.



There's also a "ProRes" feature set to arrive, which lets the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s) save recorded clips in a higher-quality video format for post-production editing. This means better quality clips but noticeably larger file sizes. The feature will be able to record in HD or 4K resolution.



This isn't the first we've heard about the iPhone 13 getting an upgrade for content creators. According to analyst firm Wedbush, there will be a 1TB storage tier for the iPhone 13. With larger storage, there's reason to believe Apple will deliver a ProRes feature.



The report also mentions a new filter system to allow users to choose different video styles. This means adding brighter color effects or deeper shadows not just to the overall video recording, but to individual objects and people, too.



Apple's next big event is expected to take place in September, with the likely virtual showcase tipped for September 21. The iPhone 13 or iPhone 12s is expected to drop, featuring a smaller notch and an updated A15 chip but a largely similar design to its predecessor. That's not all, as the event may show off redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models; the AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7 are in the mix, too.