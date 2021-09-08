Trending

Apple event invite features AR logo — Here's what it could mean

By

Is Apple going all-in on AR again?

Apple September 14, 2021 announcement invite image of Apple with a lake and mountains behind
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple on Tuesday announced an upcoming September 14 event, where it will likely launch the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7

Many scribes are talking about Apple's use of the company's AR logo for the upcoming event. With Apple's penchant for revealing an unexpected piece of tech, many wonder if it's possible that Apple could also be launching the much-rumored AR glasses

If you go to the Apple event page on your iPhone, you can touch the logo and open the AR version of the event page. When Apple held its WWDC21 event, it used avatars to hint at what was to come in iOS 15 and iPadOS. So, could Apple be hinting at a huge AR launch? We hope so. 

The event will likely be the launching pad for the upcoming iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. It's possible we get a surprise MacBook teaser as well. If Apple chooses to launch AR glasses, it could shake up a segment that has been long dormant since Google discontinued its Google Glass product. 

Via MacRumors

Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 