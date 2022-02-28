Lenovo updates its budget tablet — a cheap alternative to the iPad and Galaxy Tab S8

If you don't want to burn a hole in your wallet purchasing an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, there's a cheaper alternative on the market that may catch your eye: the new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus.

The updated, third-gen Android tablet comes with an octa-core processor, a larger 10.6-inch display and a brand spankin' new Reading Mode feature. And guess what? It's less than $200.

The best cheap tablets of 2022

The best tablets of 2022

The new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus adds cool new Reading Mode feature

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus offers a 10.6-inch, 2000 x 1200-pixel, 400-nit display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio. These specs may be ideal for watching 1080p content on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video, but for those who prefer to read, a vivid, blinding panel isn't optimal.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen (Image credit: Lenovo)

As such, Lenovo added a new Reading Mode feature, which transforms the screen into a grayscale tone. There's another Reading Mode option that preserves the screen's colors, but decreases its vibrancy. This ensures that your reading experience doesn't wreak havoc on your eyes while flipping through different chapters over several hours.

You can also configure Reading Mode to automatically switch on for certain apps, which should make for a seamless experience when you're ready to exit Netflix and read your favorite e-book.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen 2022 (Image credit: Lenovo )

An octa-core processor powers the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. You can get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet is poised to ship with Android 12 with an upgrade to Android 13 in 2023. Like its predecessors, the chassis features Lenovo's signature dual-tone design on its backside. You can get the tablet in two colors: Storm Gray and Frost Blue.

The Lenovo tablet is a featherweight slate; it weighs 1.03 pounds and measures 0.3 inches in thickness. Packed with a 7,700 mAh battery, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus reportedly offers 14 hours of web browsing, but of course, we'll be the judge of that when we test its battery life in our lab.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Image credit: Lenovo)

Pre-loaded apps include a cluster of Google favorites, including Gmail, Maps, Drive, Duo, Photos, Docs, Sheets, Chrome, Youtube, and even Google Kids Space.

Sketchers and note takers will appreciate the Tab M10 Plus' compatibility with Lenovo's Precision Pen 2, but it's sold seperately. It sports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and features tilt detection and palm rejection. It also supports multiple protocols (i.e. WGP, AES 2.0 and MPP 2.0). On top of that, it offers up to 200 hours of usage on one full charge.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus starts at $189.99. It will hit the market in June 2022.