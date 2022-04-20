Lenovo Flex 5 AMD laptop crashes to $579— its lowest price ever

The Lenovo Flex 5 14 convertible laptop should be on your radar if you're looking for a versatile PC. For a limited time, you can bag this multifaceted AMD Ryzen notebook its best price yet.

Amazon currently has the Lenovo Flex 5 14 on sale for just $579. That's $270 off its regular retail price of $849 and it's biggest discount yet. Not only is this the lowest price we've seen for this convertible machine — its also one of the best laptop deals we've tracked this year.

Lenovo Flex 5 14: was $849 now $579 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $270 on the Lenovo Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. It's configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's Flex 5 14 lives up to its name with a 360-hinge design that transforms from laptop to tablet to presentation mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and is powered by a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. There's a 256GB solid state drive on board for fast file downloads and storage.

While we didn't test this AMD model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Intel review, we liked its solid performance, audio quality and responsive keyboard. We were also fond of its long battery life and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

With a weight of 3.1 pounds and 0.7~0.82 inches thin, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a portable 14-inch laptop. It's on par with the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches), Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6-inches) and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches).

Despite its compact size, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 is outfitted with a nice array of ports. You get two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery, and an HDMI port. You're also supplied with a headphone/mic combo jack and 4-in-1 card reader.

If you want a powerful, versatile laptop for multitasking, streaming, and light gaming, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a solid choice. Especially at this incredibly tempting price.