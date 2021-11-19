Lenovo 10e Chrome tablet hits record low price of $119 in early Black Friday deal

The Lenovo 10e Chrome is a portable 10-inch tablet built with students in mind. If you're looking for a budget kid's tablet or a secondary device for yourself, you'll like this deal.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo 10e Chrome for just $119 from Lenovo via Walmart. It normally retails for $337, so that's $215 in savings. It's the 10e tablet's lowest price yet and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

In fact, it's one of the cheapest Black Friday tablet deals you can get right now.

Lenovo 10e Chrome deal

Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $119 @ Walmart Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $119 @ Walmart

Now $337 at Lenovo via Walmart. The Lenovo 10e Chrome is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and Hangouts and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 10e Chrome bears a striking resemblance to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet It sports the same display and ultraportable design with an optional keyboard (sold separately).

The tablet in this deal packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Specs-wise, that's all you need for basic tasks like internet browsing, streaming and mobile gaming.

Although we didn't test this tablet, the Lenovo 10e reviews from customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars on Walmart. Owners praise its durable build, overall performance and optional 2-in-1 functionality.

Weighing in at just over one pound, the Lenovo 10e Chrome Tablet is light, compact and travel-friendly. Kids can play problem-solving games and enjoy hands-on learning apps on the easy-to-use Chrome OS.

Now at its lowest price yet, the Lenovo 10e is a solid tablet for kids or anyone else looking for an affordable tablet.