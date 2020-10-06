iPhone 12 event set for October 13 — Apple teases with 'Hi, Speed'

After what feels like months of pretty steady leaks regarding the iPhone 12, it certainly feels like it should be here already. Fortunately, the wait is almost over with Apple sending out invites to another virtual press event next week.

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Pacific) on October 13. And despite all the leaks, Apple isn't giving too many hints regarding the event with the invite this time around. It just features a series of three circles with an Apple logo at the center and the message "Hi, Speed." at the bottom (via Tom's Guide).

Fortunately, thanks to the aforementioned leaks, we don't really need a lot of hints from Apple as we are pretty sure we know what's coming. So here's a quick look at what we expect at Apple's October 13 event.

The iPhone 12 naturally is going to be the big focus of the event. And given the text on the invite, we were right to think that the speed of that A14 Bionic chipset. And 5G support are going to play a big role in the reveal of these smartphones.

The massive redesign of the exterior of the smartphones is likely to be another highlight, creating a real uniformity between the iPhone and iPad lines for the first time. If you are interested in reading about all of the changes that we are expecting to see you can read about them in our iPhone 12 hub.

While we aren't anticipating the MacBook with Apple Silicon just yet, there are a number of smaller releases from Apple that could arrive alongside the iPhone 12 next week. The AirPods Studio wireless headphones, Apple's location tracking AirTags and an updated HomePod top the list of likely suspects.

We'll let you know how you can watch along live next week when that information becomes available and if you can't catch it live we'll keep you up-to-date on everything that is released.