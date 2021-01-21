iPad mini 6 could get this killer feature before the iPhone 13

Ever since Apple moved from Touch ID to Face ID in its recent iDevices, many have wondered if the fingerprint scanning tech could return down the road. Multiple rumors from the past few months suggest Apple is looking to do just that when it releases the iPad mini 6, which is said to be launching this March.

Although it's been rumored that the upcoming iPhone 13 would come with an in-display touch sensor, it now appears the iPad mini 6 will be the first Apple device to have the new, old technology that's remained popular in competing devices.

A recent tweet by well-regarded leaker xleaks7 appears to show renders of the possible iPad Mini 6 featuring the sensor. The render, posted to Italian site Cover Pigtou, shows a refreshed iPad and discusses the mini as having an increased screen size and a reduced bezel.

(Image credit: xleaks7)

In the past, Apple saved its latest tech improvements for flagship devices like the iPhone but it appears there may be a slight shift in when and where new tech shows up. It feels like Apple will test a new feature in a device, and if it sells well or if the change is well regarded, it will then include it on other upcoming devices.