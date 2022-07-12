Hyperactive Prime Day deal: Garmin smartwatches on sale for up to 50% off

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S are essentially the same smartwatch, with the former model featuring a 45mm diameter, and the latter a 40mm diameter. Both fitness wearables are solid contenders against the Apple Watch Series 7, not to mention the Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch (opens in new tab).

Whether you'd prefer the larger or smaller version for tracking those athletic activities of choice, you can pick up the Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $188 (opens in new tab) or Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $188 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. These smartwatches usually cost $330 each, but Jeff is slashing the price nearly in half for Prime Day, saving you $142 in the long run. (Or power-walk.)

But that's not all! You'll also find the Garmin Forerunner 735XT on sale for $170 (opens in new tab); its 31mm diameter is pretty darn ideal for runners. With smartwatch deals like this, it might be dumb to pass them up.

Now $142 off to original MSRP, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 can track your energy, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress levels, sleep patterns, hydration, and more. You can even download your favorite tunes right to the smartwatch via Spotify or Amazon Music, and create animated workouts to follow right from the beautiful 1.3-inch display.

It's the more petite cousin of the Vivoactive 4, and this smartwatch has a slightly smaller screen size of 1.1 inches. The Vivoactive 4S offers all the same fitness features as the Vivoactive 4 — including more than 20 preloaded apps — at nearly 50 percent off the original price.

This weekend workout companion is more than half off its original price, and it's even lighter on your wrist than either of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatches above. This is a fantastic tool for runners, cyclists, and swimmers, especially when going minimal with your workout wearables.

Available in five distinguished color schemes, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S are essentially the same smartwatch, with the latter having a slightly smaller screen and diameter (1.1 inches, 40mm versus 1.3 inches, 45mm). They're both easy to personalize with thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets available from the Connect IQ store.

Whether you're using either smartwatch to monitor your heart rate during a given workout or your sleeping patterns during a given season, the Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S have you covered. And not for nothing, but with 9,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, it must be popular for a reason. (Or two.)

Constructed from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, stainless steel, fiber-reinforced polymer and strapped to your wrist via silicone strip, you can expect plenty of durability for the open road (or trail), and about a week's worth of battery life in smartwatch mode. Bonus: with Garmin Pay, you can even leave your wallet at home.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT running watch is also on sale for Prime Day, and it provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more — all from its capable 1.2-inch display. It's another excellent fitness tool for hybrid athletes of all ages, no matter what your fitness goals are.

Long-story-long, Garmin belongs on your smartwatch shortlist, along with the Samsung Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7. See you on the trail!