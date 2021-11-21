Hurry! The Xbox Series S restocks — just in time for Black Friday

The Xbox Series S is one of the best game consoles to buy and among the hardest to find. Just in time for Black Friday 2021, the Xbox Series S is now back in stock.

Right now, the Xbox Series S is in stock at Amazon for its normal retail price of $299. If they sell out, Best Buy also has it in stock.

This is one of the best Xbox deals you can get right now because finding Xbox restocks are deals in themselves.

Xbox Series S restock

The Xbox Series S is back in stock on Amazon. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock. Best Buy also has it in stock.

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is the disc-free version of the Xbox Series X. It packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

In our Xbox Series S review, we loved its compact, stylish chassis and blistering-fast load speeds. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award for its overall great performance.

At 4.3 pounds, 10.8 x 5.9 x 2.6 inches, the Series S is significantly smaller than the Series X (9.8 pounds, 12 x 6 x 6 inches). And next to the PlayStation 5 (9.9 pounds, 9.9-pound, 15.4 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches), the Series S looks positively Lilliputian.