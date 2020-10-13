Hurry! The Pixelbook Go's on sale for 85% off

Prime Day deals are up for grabs and there are a plethora of discounts on laptops. This is your chance to get your hands on some of the hottest systems on the market at reasonable prices. And while some deals will be decidedly better than others, it's going to be hard to top this deal.

In what might be the best of the year, the Google Pixelbook Go is on sale for only $199. That's an unbelievable 85% off of the $1,399 price, for a savings of a $1,200. It's a steal of a deal.

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $199 @ Amazon If you're looking for one of the best Chromebooks on the market for a ridiculously low price, now's the time to get the Pixelbook Go. It's currently available with a 85% discount. It has an Intel Core i7 Y-Series CPU, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch, 4K display. It also boasts a sleek, svelte design with a ribbed bottom making for an easier grip. View Deal

An 85% off deal on a laptop? That's practically unheard of, until now.

Although we didn't review this version of the laptop, there's a reason the Pixelbook Go earned 4 out of 5 stars. We praised the system for its lightweight, stylish design, lovely display and surprisingly powerful performance. Plus, it's got an impressive battery life to boot.

At 2.3 pounds and 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, the Pixelbook Go is lighter and thinner than most 13-inch laptops. The system's lid is made from magnesium-alloy lid while, the underside has a ribbed, design for easy gripping. The laptop is available in two colors: Just Black and Not Pink.

With a Core i7 processor, you can expect the notebook to serve up excellent performance. Our version of the laptop lasted 11 hours and 29 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery test. Since the model featured in this deal has a 4K display, we're expecting shorter battery life, but not by much.

