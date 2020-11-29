Hurry! iPad mini drops to $299 — hits lowest price ever in Cyber Monday deal

Apple's iPad mini (Gen 5) may be small but it's a powerful tablet. For a limited time, you can scoop up Apple's smallest tablet for its lowest price ever thanks to an incredible Cyber Monday deal.

The iPad mini is now $299 at Best Buy, or $100 off the original retail price. This is for all colors (Silver, Space Gray, Gold) of the 64GB version with Wi-Fi only.

If you need more storage, the iPad mini with 256GB is $449, which is also $100 off the regular $549 price.

This is, without question, one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals we've seen all week, so be sure to snatch it up before it sells out (which could happen soon!).

iPad mini Cyber Monday deal

iPad mini (64GB, Space Gray): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

iPad mini (64GB, Silver): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

iPad mini (64GB, Gold): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

iPad mini (256GB, Space Gray): was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy

iPad mini (256GB, Silver): was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy

iPad mini (256GB, Gold): was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy

Apple's iPad mini is the king of small tablets. It's the best tablet to buy if you're looking for a portable yet powerful slate.

The iPad mini on sale packs a 7.9-inch Retina display, Apple's A12 Bionic chip, 64GB or 256GB of storage, Apple Touch ID and a Lightning charging port. Artists and note-takers will be interested in knowing the 5th gen iPad mini supports the 1st Gen Apple Pencil.

This optional iPad accessory makes it easy to sketch on the fly and jot things down in the Notes app.

In our iPad mini review, we liked its bright, colorful display and long battery life of 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the iPad mini a 4 out of 5-star rating for its overall great performance.

In real-world tests, the iPad mini's mighty A12 Bionic chip took on multiple apps simultaneously with no lag. Gameplay on the tablet was also fast and fluid.

In our lab, the iPad mini 5's multi-core score of 11,515 on Geekbench 4 beat the last-gen iPad Air (11,471). Weighing a mere 0.7 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches, the iPad mini is much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

Without a doubt, the iPad mini is one of the fastest and smallest tablets out there. So if you're looking for an ultraportable, speedy tablet that you can write on, the iPad mini is worth considering.

Black Friday is just about here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.