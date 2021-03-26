Hurry! Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB tablet drops to $108 in one-day flash sale

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is one of the best budget tablets around. And if you make haste, you can nab it for a fraction of the price in a limited-time Prime Day-worthy deal.

For today only, you can get the 64GB model Amazon Fire HD 10on sale for $108. That's $82 off its $190 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Best Buy offers it for the same price.

Fire HD 10 tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB): was $190 now $108 @ Amazon

At $82 off, the 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has never been cheaper. With its bright, vivid 10.1-inch display and fast performance, the Fire HD is a great entertainment tablet. It's a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet. Best Buy offers it for the same price. This deal ends March 27.View Deal

Amazon's Fire HD 10 has a bright screen, offers solid viewing angles, and a long-lasting battery. The tablet in this deal packs a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 2-GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

As we note in our Fire HD 10 review, we like its bright, crisp display, and good performance. We gave the Fire HD 10 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

In our lab's Laptop Mag Battery Test, it took 13 hours and 45 minutes to drain the Fire HD 10. That's over 3 hours longer than the 10:26 tablet average.

In real-world testing, playback was better than we expected for a budget tablet. It produces a max brightness of 403 nits, which is higher than the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (400 nits) and the Fire HD 8 (307 nits).

Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 has a hand-free Alexa voice assistant baked in. This lets you play and pause music, get local traffic reports, open apps, and set alarms on the Fire HD 10 using just your voice. When pit against competing for budget tablets, the Fire HD 10 has the best screen and fastest performance.

The Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for a cheap tablet with good performance.

This deal ends March 27.