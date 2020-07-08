Huge Chromebook sale drops Lenovo laptop to $399

Asus, HP and Lenovo make some of the laptop industry's best Chromebooks. Currently, there's a huge Chromebook sale going on at Best Buy that slashes $50 to $100 off select Chrome OS laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $399. That's $100 off its normal retail price of $499 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've ever seen for this configuration.

Lenovo C340 15 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 features a 15.6-inch touch screen, a 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Best Buy. View Deal

The Lenovo C340 15 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops you can buy.

It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, a 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Although we didn't test this laptop, in our Lenovo C340 15 hands-on review , we were impressed by its good looking display and keyboard with full-sized numpad. It's one of the few Chromebooks out there that actually has one.

When it comes to battery life, Lenovo promises up to 10 hours on a single charge. In our Lenovo Chromebook C330 review, the laptop endured 9 hours and 51 minutes, so that seems about right.

At 4.4 pounds and 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches, the Lenovo C340 15 is slightly heavier but the same size as the Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

As for connectivity options, the C340 15 has two USB-Type-C ports, a single USB 3.1 port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack.

Simply put, if you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo C340-15 is a solid choice.

Best Buy's Chromebook sale includes various configurations starting at $139. There's no telling how long this sale will last so we recommend you take advantage of these Chromebook deals while you still can.

Chromebook on sale at Best Buy

Asus Chromebook 11: was $189 now $139 @ Best Buy

Manage Google Docs, Gmail and more with the Asus Chromebook 11. It has a lovely design, solid battery life and good performance. Google's light and fast ChromeOS runs on an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 4GB of RAM. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is suitable for work, school and everything in between. This laptop packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 1.6 GHz AMD A4-9120C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C330: was $279 now $182 @ Best Buy

This is one of the least expensive 2-in-1 laptops you can buy this holiday season. Originally $279, Best Buy is slashing $97 off this 11.6-inch budget Chromebook. View Deal