HP unleashes four sleek all-in-one desktops — lookout iMac!

With some slowly returning to the office and others further improving their remote home offices, HP has announced the launch of four sleek, space-saving, powerful all-in-one desktops to meet user's needs.

HP delivers both a 24 and 27-inch version of both the entry-level AIO and the Pavilion. 24-inches may be too small for some, and 27-inches may not be enough display real estate for those handling demanding photo and video editing tasks. For them, HP has brought the all-in-one Envy 34-inch to market with its near 5K display (5120 x 2160) and 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU featuring a Nvidia to handle your graphic design needs.

The AiO and Pavilion feature security-conscious pop-up webcams. While the Envy comes with an ingenious magnetically attachable webcam, you can place just about anywhere on the Envy 34.

HP 23.8 inch AiO Desktop PC

The 23.8-inch HP AiO packs the identical AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU, integrated AMD Radeon GPU as the Pavilion. With a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, the stylish and ergonomic 23.8-inch HP AiO is designed to offer peppy performance while not eating up a lot of space.

HP 23.8 inch AiO Desktop PC specs Price: $799 CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics RAM: 16 GB Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD / 1 TB SATA hard drive Display: 23.8-inch FHD touch screen(1920 x 1080) Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

With its nifty pop-up HP Wide Vision 1080p FHD IR privacy camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, you'll look and sound good during Zoom, Google Meets, and Skype meetings.

The HP 23.8-inch AiO features an FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen display to help you enjoy many hours of entertainment. The unit also arrives with an HP 310 white wired keyboard and mouse combo.

HP 27 inch AiO Desktop PC 27

The HP AiO 27-inch is geared towards students and families that need an all-around desktop that won't take up too much space. The FHD 27-inch HP AiO features an AMD Ryzen 5300 CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Radeon graphics and 256GB of SSD storage for all your family photos and videos.

HP 27 inch AiO Desktop PC 27 specs Price: $749 CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Processor GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

With all the ports to meet most needs, on the rear, you will find three USB-Type A ports, one USB-Type C port, the AC port, and one HDMI port.

The 27-inch HP AiO comes with the same HP 310 white wired keyboard and mouse combo and HP Wide Vision 1080p FHD IR privacy camera with integrated dual array digital microphones as the 23.8-inch all-in-one.

HP Pavilion 27 inch All-in-One Desktop PC

Featuring Windows 11, an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU, AMD Radeon graphics 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and arrives with either an HD or QHD display. The unit comes in three different colors, sparkling white, sparkling black, and snowflake white.

HP Pavilion AIO specs Price: $799 CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics RAM: 16 GB Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

The Pavilion all-in-one comes with one HDMI in port, an HDMI out port, three USB Type-A Ports, one USB- Type C port, an ethernet port, and a combo audio port.

The space-saving desk design is perfect for the home or office and should be a solid all-around desktop that will help users push documents and consume media.

HP ENVY 34 inch All-in-One Desktop 34

HP refers to the Envy 34 AIO created by creators for creators as the Envy 34 aimed at those whose work requires powerful specs to push through editing photos, videos, and graphics on the more than ample 34-inch WUHD (5120 x 2160) display. The HP Envy 34 comes out of the box running Windows 11, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11700 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU 4GBvRAM, 512 GB SSD, and 32GB of RAM.

HP Envy 34 specs Price: $1,999 CPU: 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 processor GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB vRAM RAM: 32GB Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display: 34-inch WUHD (5120 x 2160) Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty

The Envy 34 comes in a sassy turbo silver the enhances the look of the near bezel-less Envy. The Envy features the HP True Vision 16MP binning IR privacy camera with integrated dual array digital microphones and a magnetic stick that allows you to place the camera just about anywhere on the Envy 34 and use multiple HP True Vision cameras.

We hope to get our hands on the new HP all-in-one desktops and put together full reviews for each soon.