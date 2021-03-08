Best open box deals in March: Savings at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Open-box deals can save you a ton on today's most coveted gadgets. So if you want to score Black Friday rivaling discounts with open box laptops, iPad, MacBook Pro, and more all year-round, read on.

Customer store returns are tested and inspected by retailers to verify it's in working order. Because of the opened packaging, returned items are re-sold for a lower price as an open-box deal. Unlike refurbished laptops, which are factory repaired to look and perform like new, open box laptops are factory fresh.

The best open box deals right now

What is an open-box deal?

An open box deal is a discounted item a retailer offers on customer store returns. Instead of sending brand new items back to the manufacturer, retailers sell them at a discounted price. It's a win-win situation since stores recoup some of their losses whereas frugal shoppers enjoy significant markdowns.

If you're strapped for cash, an open box deal will lessen the strain on your wallet. These store return discounts are especially beneficial to your pockets when you're buying pricier items.

Are open box items safe to buy?

Naturally, hesitant bargain shoppers may wonder if open box items are safe to buy. Not only are open box returns tested and inspected by retailers, but they also come with peace of mind.

Just like brand new items, open box deals are covered under the manufacturer's warranty. They are also covered by the store's return and exchange policy which varies by retailer.

Where can I find open box deals?

You can find open box deals at most retailers online and in stores. Best Buy and Walmart, for example, offer tons of open box deals on electronics and accessories. They have discounted pricing on open box laptops, tablets, monitors, phones, headphones, and more. Frugal shoppers seek out open box deals to save on products from Apple, Asus, Acer, Dell, Google, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and more.

Amazon Warehouse deals let you score open box deals on items listed as in "used, like new" condition. In some instances, the product comes in a retail or gift box and may be missing the manual. These open box deals appear under the "New & Used" category located just under the "Add to List" button of a product page.

Open-Box Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $782 @ Amazon

This open box from Amazon's Warehouse saves you $268 on the 2020 MacBook Air. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics. As per Amazon, the packaging is damaged and missing the bonus material.View Deal

Open Apple MacBook Pro M1 13" (M1/8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,097 @ Amazon

Save $202 on an open-box MacBook Pro M1 in like-new condition at Amazon. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. You'll find this MacBook Pro deal on the product page, in the "New & Used" category located just under the "Add to List" button. View Deal

Open Box Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $999 now $849 @ ebay

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with a LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.View Deal

Open Box Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $900 now $728 @ Best Buy

This open box deal at Best Buy saves you up to $172 on the Lenovo Yoga 7i. This 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch 1080p display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo Platform CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We recommend the excellent condition open box option for $728.View Deal

Open Box Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra Slim: was $900 now $748 @ Newegg

Newegg has an excellent open box laptop deal that knocks $150 off the Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra-Slim Laptop (UM433DA-NH74). This machine's specs include a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. This ZenBook 14 deal nets you one of the best Asus laptops for the money. View Deal