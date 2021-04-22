Get this HP Omen with RTX 2060 GPU and Ryzen 7 for under £1,000

The HP Omen is a good gaming laptop that packs plenty of power into a sleek chassis. But with a price cut this deep on one of the highly-specced models, it’s now even better.

Right now at Box.co.uk, you can get £150 off the HP Omen with RTX 2060 GPU and AMD Ryzen 7 CPU — taking the price down to just £999.97!

HP Omen gaming laptop: was £1,149.97 now £999.97 @ Box.co.uk

With serious power-per-pound on offer here, this configuration of the HP Omen sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 7 octa core processor, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. View Deal

Read our HP Omen review and you will see why we’re big fans of this machine. Starting up top, you’ll find a vivid 1080p display with buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and loud, clear speakers for immersive gaming.

Under the hood is where the magic of this deal lies, as you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU clocked at 2.9GHz and a monstrous Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 video memory, ready for real-time ray tracing.

Multitasking is handled by 8GB DDR4 RAM and games will load quickly on the 512GB NVMe SSD. Plus, all the I/O you need means you’re ready for portable play or plugging this straight into your home setup.

If you can look past the subpar battery life (let’s be honest, you will rarely be playing games without the power brick connected), this is a beasty machine for gaming on the go.