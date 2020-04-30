HP Omen 15 leak reveals overhauled design, AMD and Nvidia chips

From the XPS 15 and XPS 17 to now the HP Omen 15, this has been a week filled with revealing laptop leaks.

The Omen 15 was spotted by Reddit user u/Sil3ncedsw0rd (via Videocardz) on the HP UK website before being removed. The product listing gives us a full rundown of the upcoming gaming laptop, from its unique CPU/GPU combo to its sleek and stylish design.

Here is everything we know about the HP Omen 15 from this latest all-telling product leak.

HP Omen 15 design and specs

We haven't seen the new Omen 15 in person but the images posted to the HP UK website show that it has a much more modern chassis than the previous version. HP ditched the angular, gamer aesthetic and blood-red color scheme for a more elegant if ordinary design.

In my opinion, the design makes the Omen 15 seem like a traditional clamshell laptop more than a gaming notebook. With its simple lines, thin bezels and dark-gray color scheme, the Omen 15 looks like a cross between an HP Elitebook and a Lenovo Yoga. If anything, the new Omen has a similar buttoned-up appearance as Lenovo's Legion gaming machines. Design is subjective but I much prefer the new look over the bulky, garish one of the 2019 model.

On the inside, the Omen 15 packs a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. As Notebookcheck points out, 3DMark and Geekbench listings suggest the Omen 15 will also be sold with a Ryzen 5 4600H CPU and GTX 1600 Ti GPU with 8GB of RAM.

The AMD/Nvidia pairing is an interesting one, but we expect to see strong performance from the Omen 15 given the scores AMD's new 4000-series processors are putting up.

HP has not yet announced pricing or availability for the Omen 15 but the UK website leak showed a price of £1,199.99, or around $1,493.