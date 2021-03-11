HP dual monitor bundle sale: Up to $150 off HP X24I, Omen 25 gaming, and more

We have great news if you're bargain hunting for a dual monitor setup for your gaming or productivity needs. HP is currently slashing up to $149 off dual monitor bundles in its sitewide HP Days Sale savings event.

For instance, you can get the HP Omen 25 dual 144Hz monitor bundle for $469.99. Normally, two of these monitors would set your back $560, so that's $90 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this dual display bundle and one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season.

HP dual monitor deals

HP Omen 25 Dual 144Hz Monitor Bundle: was $560 now $470 @ HP

Save $90 on the HP Omen 25-inch gaming monitor bundle. Each 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a lightning fast 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to ensure smooth, crystal-clear visuals. View Deal

HP X24I Dual 144Hz Monitor Bundle: was $520 now $370 @ HP

HP Day Sale takes $150 off the HP X24I gaming monitor bundle. These monitors feature a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium. This ensures buttery smooth, lag-free gameplay to give you a competitive edge over opponents. HP also offers the HP X24c dual gaming monitor bundle for $379.99 ($80 off). View Deal

The Omen 25 by HP is one of the industry's best gaming monitors. Each 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to ensure smooth, crystal-clear visuals.

The biggest discount takes $150 off a pair of HP X24I gaming monitors, bringing the bundle down to $369.99, down from $520. Specs-wise, these 1080p monitors have a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium. This ensures smooth, lag-free gameplay which gives you a competitive edge over opponents.

Looking for compact dual monitors for your setup? HP also offers two HP 22ER 21.5-inch monitors for $209.99 ($90 off) and a pair of HP 23ER 23-inch monitors for $260 ($100 off). With ultra-wide viewing angles and crisp 1920 x 1080-pixel resolutions, these thin-bezel monitors are well suited for everyday productivity and content streaming.

More dual monitor deals