How to watch the Apple event 2021: iPhone 13 reveal expected

Watch the iPhone 13 in all of its glory

How to watch the Apple Event 2021
"How do I watch the Apple Event?" is a question that's on many tech enthusiasts' minds as Sept. 14 inches closer. Can you blame them for their excitement? The iPhone 13, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, and more may be revealed tomorrow.

The Apple event, dubbed "California Streaming," can be watched on multiple platforms, whether you prefer to use your phone or a laptop. Don't forget to check out our oft-updated iPhone 13 rumor hub to see what could be in store for the new, highly anticipated phone line. 

When is the Apple Event September 2021?

The Apple Event is scheduled to launch on 10 a.m. PDT on Sept. 14. For your convenience, the event times are listed in other time zones below.

  • Dallas, Texas - 12:00 noon CDT
  • Honolulu, Hawaii - 7:00 a.m. HAST
  • New York, New York - 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Halifax, Canada - 2:00 p.m. ADT
  • London, United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST
  • Berlin, Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Delhi, India - 10:30 p.m. IST
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
  • Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
  • Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
  • Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

How to watch the Apple Event September 2021

You can watch the Apple Event via Apple's official YouTube channel. You can find the link to the YouTube broadcast below.

YouTube link for Apple Event September 2021

You can click on "Set Reminder" to get two alerts about the event: one thirty minutes before the broadcast and another one when the stream begins.

You can also check out the Apple Event on Apple.com and the Apple TV app.

As mentioned, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 13, as well as other hotly anticipated products such as the Apple Watch Series 7, the AirPods 3 and more. If you can't watch it live, don't worry, we'll have the latest coverage for you during and after the event. 

