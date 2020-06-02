How to play Halo 3 PC before everyone else

Amidst Halo Infinite rumors, Halo 3 is coming to PC to join the franchise's Master Chief Collection release. Game developer 343 Industries in partnership with Microsoft is looking for beta testers for Halo 3 on PC.

Volunteers for Halo 3 "flighting" as 343 calls it will be chosen from members of the Halo Insider Program. If you aren't already a member, it's free to join with your Microsoft account here.

"The goals of this first flight will be to test our distribution pipeline, test updates to Challenges, gather feedback on the content listed below, and ensure all supporting systems are functioning properly in preparation for bringing Halo 3 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC," 343 industries community manager Postums wrote in a recent MCC development update.

If you want to increase your odds of becoming a Halo 3 PC beta tester, be sure to complete your profile. Under the "PC Flighting" section, follow the steps to upload your gaming computer specs. Add your Steam account to beta test the upcoming MCC release on Steam.

Once you verify your email address and fill out your profile, if selected, you'll be contacted within the coming weeks. The beta version of Halo 3 PC isn't the final release, however, there plenty of new features, missions, and multiplayer options to check out.

Here's what you can expect for Halo 3 on PC:

Updated customization

Forge mode

Theater mode for use with mouse & keyboard

The complete Challenge System

Campaign Missions: Sierra 117, The Storm, The Ark, The Covenant, and Halo

Multiplayer Options: Custom Games, Social Games, and Competitive Games

Halo 3 was originally developed by game house Bungie in 2007. The company severed ties with Microsoft and handed the sci-fi first person shooter series to 343 Industries in 2012.

The third installment of the Halo franchise is beloved by fans for game modes like Theater and Forge. It also brought the Halo community favorites like Grifball, Infection, and more.

The release date of Halo 3 PC remains a mystery.