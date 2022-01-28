Get 15% off Horizon Forbidden West in shock pre-order saving: Daily Deals

Trending

(Image credit: Future)

Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold and for a limited time, you can get 15% off a pre-order, thanks to a discount code at Currys.

Currys really seems to be going in hard on offering the best prices in the UK across gaming (yes, even better than Shopto.net). Take advantage of it while you can, especially on a massive release like this.

That's not all the deals today, though, as we've found Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for their lowest ever price, almost £150 off the Dell G15 and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Now £140 off, the Dell G15 RTX 30 series gaming laptop takes gameplay to whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-11500H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board. 

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off on Amazon which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. 

View Deal
This 55-inch OLED panel from LG packs a sharp 4K resolution with gorgeous colour production, a variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1, to make the most of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

View Deal
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

View Deal
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars is back in its ultimate form. It's set to release in April, but you can already save big on a pre-order! Packed to the gills with content and a drastically improved version of the arcade Lego gameplay you know and love.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 