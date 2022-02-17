Get one of the best HDMI 2.1 monitors for its lowest ever price — make the most of your PS5 or Xbox Series X

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 43-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor is on sale for just $799 after a massive $300 price cut at Newegg and Amazon.

Let’s get straight to the point. Do you want to make the most of your PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? You need an HDMI 2.1 monitor. Thanks to this deal, one of the best big screens around is available for its lowest ever price.

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q HDMI 2.1 monitor: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q HDMI 2.1 monitor: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
Get the big-screen experience of an HDMI 2.1 TV with the versatility and productivity prospects of a monitor in Asus’s beautiful XG438Q; packing 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and built-in speakers.

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q HDMI 2.1 monitor: was $1,099 now $799 @ Newegg

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q HDMI 2.1 monitor: was $1,099 now $799 @ Newegg
Get the big-screen experience of an HDMI 2.1 TV with the versatility and productivity prospects of a monitor in Asus’s beautiful XG438Q; packing a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and built-in speakers.

When it comes to buying a screen with HDMI 2.1 support, you’re usually stuck between two options: a massive TV or a smaller monitor, both of which have their place but there’s no real middle ground.

Asus responded to this with the 43-inch XG438Q, which gives you that gorgeous big-screen experience you want for your shiny new console or RTX 30-series laptop. Expect 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR, adaptive sync and even a remote control to give you more of a full TV experience.

But don’t forget, it’s a monitor; not a TV. There’s a tonne of productivity features in here, including ultra-low blue light integration and flicker-free technology, an anti-glare screen coating and a comprehensive software suite to tweak your display, which includes picture-by-picture technology to stream from all four ports at the same time!

This makes it the perfect expression of work by day, play by night — an essential addition to any hard-working gamer who wants it all in one panel.

