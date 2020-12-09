Google Messages adds a long-awaited security feature — can it compete with iMessage?

Last month, we reported that Google had begun beta testing an updated version of their messaging app with end-to-end encryption, which has been a long-awaited feature.

Google has now begun releasing a beta version that will encrypt message only during one-to-one messages. Google initially enabled end-to-end encryption for one-to-one conversations. It will be on by default with no option to disable and past chats automatically upgraded. For this function to work, both parties have to be on the Google Messages beta.

There have only been a few reports across the US and Canada of the E2EE being in use, but that should grow over the next few days and weeks. Google is advertising the new encryption and has created a new post at Google's help center to further explain the new end to end encryption in messaging.

You will know that Google's E2EE is working on your device when you a lock icon in the blue bubble announcing that it’s live on your device. It will only appear if both parties meet the requirements. Full implementation of Googles E2EE should be available to all users in early 2021

Now that Google has finally joined the world of encrypted messaging giving consumers another option besides Whats app and Apple's popular Messenger, could we see users defecting to more affordable Google devices? We shall see.