Act now! Prime Day Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor is only $269

Prime Day 2021 is officially here, and there's no better time to buy a new gaming monitor. There are tons of gaming monitors out there, but if you're looking for a quality one, go with Alienware.

Right now you can snag the Alienware AW2521HFL 25-inch 1080p gaming monitor for just $269, which is $240 off the original price at Dell.

Alienware 25-inch 1080p gaming monitor deal

Alienware makes some of the best gaming monitors out there, and at the moment, you can't find a more affordable monitor from the renowned gaming company.

This particular monitor, the Alienware AW2521HFL, comes in at 24.5 inches and sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, so it's great for any GPU.

While the resolution is rather basic, the display clocks in at a 240Hz refresh rate and features a 1 millisecond response time. The monitor also sports AlienFX LIghting, 400 nits of brightness and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

Don't miss out on this awesome gaming monitor deal.