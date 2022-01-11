Get Metroid Dread for just £30, huge M1 MacBook Air saving and more: Daily deals

Trending

Metroid Dread for just thirty quid!

We're just 11 days into January and the deals are already surprisingly impressive, including the chance to pick up Metroid Dread for just £30.

Alongside this, the best tech & gaming deals in the UK today include a £110 saving on the M1 MacBook Air, £30 off the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, a stunning Google Pixel 6 Pro contract and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Metroid Dread: was £59 now £39 @ Amazon

Metroid Dread: was £59 now £39 @ Amazon
Metroid Dread is the newest game in the classic Metroid franchise. Fans waited for this game for years. 19 years, to be exact. And it was well worth the wait — get £20 off it now!

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £79.99 @ Soundcore with code WS7DFLNZIJ

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £79.99 @ Soundcore with code WS7DFLNZIJ
Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

View Deal
MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon
Let’s start with the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review, the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.

512GB: was £1,249 now £1,099 @ Amazon

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 Pro (100GB data): £35 per month on Vodafone

Google Pixel 6 Pro (100GB data): £35 per month on Vodafone
Right now on Vodafone, you can pick up the Google Pixel 6 Pro with 100GB of 5G data for just £35 per month with a £109 upfront cost on a 24-month contract.

View Deal
Hades (PS5): was £24 now £16 @ Amazon

Hades (PS5): was £24 now £16 @ Amazon
Winner of over 50 game of the year awards, this rogue-like dungeon crawler is a fantastical trip through the underworld, which you can now pick up on PS5 for its lowest ever price.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G SIM-Free: was £829 now £729 @ OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G SIM-Free: was £829 now £729 @ OnePlus
Now £200 off in the UK, the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone has never been cheaper. This model bumps you up to a 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 