Get $1,200 off this Gigabyte RTX 3080 laptop — this bargain offer is basically robbery

You will rarely pay anything less than around $2,500 for laptops with seriously powerful RTX 3080 GPUs. So, consider us surprised when we stumbled across this massive price cut.

At Newegg, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop with RTX 3080 graphics is just $1,799 after a massive $1,200 discount!

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Newegg after $500 rebate

This portable powerhouse features a gorgeous 4K OLED display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, alongside the GPU monster that is an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory.View Deal

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED doesn't boast a typical gaming laptop display panel, seeing as it sports a 60Hz refresh rate display. But with its speedy RAM, powerful Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, and a super-powerful GPU, this system won’t break a sweat at playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the highest settings.

As you can tell from our Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED review, we're big fans of the laptop. The laptop's 4K Samsung AMOLED panel up top features HDR and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which is great for a window into your pro workload that puts the RTX 3080 to the test like 3D animation — kept cool by a patented Windforce Infinity cooling technology.

Alongside this, nine I/O ports, including Thunderbolt 4, make it great for plugging straight into any home setup or connecting to multiple accessories on the go. All of the performance is crammed into a seriously sleek design that is portable and durable.

It’s crazy to think something like this is available at such an affordable price. If you’ve been looking for a prosumer system with the capabilities for an intense workload and gaming, this is the deal to get.