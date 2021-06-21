First Prime Day exclusive deals take up to 70% off Amazon devices

Amazon's first round of Prime Day exclusive deals offers steep discounts on Amazon devices. For a limited time, save up to 70% on Amazon's best-selling Alexa devices like Fire HD tablets and eero WiFi routers.

For Amazon Prime members only, the All new Fire HD 10 is just $94.99. Normally, this tablet costs $150, so that's $70 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this latest Amazon tablet. This is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals of Amazon's big sale.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB): was $165 now $95 @ Amazon

Now $70 off for Prime Day, the all-new 2021 Fire HD 10 is one of the most affordable tablets around. It has a bright, vivid 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display and fast and responsive 8-core processor with 3GB of RAM. That's 50% more RAM than previous generation. Amazon also offers the Fire HD Plus with 4GB of RAM for $110 ($70 off). View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $110 now $65 @ Amazon

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the Amazon HD 8 Plus for $65 ($45 off) which is it's lowest price yet! It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. This Prime Day exclusive is one of the best cheap tablet deals you'll find. View Deal

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is an affordable all-around entertainment tablet.

It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, snappy 8-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. And with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in, you can access her favorite TV shows, movies, games, and music hands-free.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $90 now $45 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $45 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.View Deal

All new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $140 now $70 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition packs the all new Fire HD 10's specs into a kid-proof case. The kid-proof case includes a built-in handle/kickstand and it is available in Sky Blue, Aquamarine, or Lavender. It's backed by Amazon's 2-year worry free warranty and includes a free year of Amazon Kids+ content for kids. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $140 now $70 @ Amazon

Now $70 off in a Prime Day exclusive deal, the 10th generation Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best kids tablets you can get. Perfect for kids age 3 to 7, it's 30% faster than the previous-gen model and has 32GB of storage. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): was $80 now $45 @ Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals knocks $35 off the Echo Show 5 —it's lowest price yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. View Deal