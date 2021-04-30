Epic sale! Get up to $500 off Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops

When it comes to the best gaming laptops worth your hard-earned money, the Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 rank highly for their stylish design and portable chassis, packed to the gills with power.

And now, until June 26, you can save up to $500 on a range of select models that feature beasty Nvidia RTX 20 series GPUs and 10th Gen Intel CPUs.

Razer Blade gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Razer

Let’s start with the 22% discount on this base model that’s anything but “base.” Expect a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display up top, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU under the hood, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Fully featured for gaming and work.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition: was $2,999 now $2,499 @ Razer

A big step up in specs and performance, this advanced Blade 15 is configured with a buttery smooth 300Hz 1080p display (perfect for gaming pros). Under the hood, you’ve got a beasty Intel Core i7-10875H processor paired with a monster RTX 2080 Max Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory. Multitasking is handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM and the 1TB M.2 SSD ensures fast loading.

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $3,199 now $2,899 @ Razer

The final boss. The big one. The Razer Blade Pro 17 sports a gorgeous 17.3-inch display up top with 100% sRGB color gamut and a 300Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, 16GB dual channel DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Plus, you can get Hitman 3 for free!

Of course, the greatness of any Razer laptop doesn’t just stop at the component choices. From the premium chassis and good battery life, to the smooth glass trackpad and comfortable, customizable keyboard, there’s a lot to love here.

If you’re looking for a powerful machine at a deeply discounted price, these are great options.