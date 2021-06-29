Epic deal! Get up to $400 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 models at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops for getting stuff done. If you're looking for something great on a budget, you might find interest in this deal.

Right now, all models of the excellent Surface Laptop 3 are available at up to $400 off at Best Buy . These are some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for Microsoft’s laptop, making for the best Surface deals of the summer.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $200 off at Best Buy. Slim and stylish, this Editor's Choice Windows 10 machine features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel i7): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

A big step up over the base model, this Surface Laptop 3 rocks a 1.2-GHz Core i7-1065Gz CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Now that the Surface Laptop 4 is here, seeing such impressive discounts on the third iteration is not a big surprise.

As we note in our Surface Laptop 3 review, it flaunts an elegant, premium design and sharp, vivid display. During testing, the laptop's performance was impressively solid. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

Not only that, but with a weight of 2.9-pounds and dimensions at 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 hangs with its competitors including the MacBook Air.

Plus, I/O including the magnetic Surface Connect port, USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, and a headphone/mic combo jack makes this a very capable system for all productivity needs.