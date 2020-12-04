Epic Cyber Week deal: HP x24 gaming monitor with FreeSync Premium for $149

Cyber Week is still going strong and there are plenty of cheap gaming monitor deals to be had. If you're gaming on a budget and don't want to spend a fortune on a new display, this deal is for you.

Best Buy currently has the HP x24 Gaming Monitor on sale for just $149.99. Normally, you'd expect to pay $250 for this feature-packed gaming display, so that's a $100 discount. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals for the money.

HP x24 gaming monitor deal

HP x24 Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy

The 24-inch HP x24 gaming monitor is a fast, vibrant TN panel slim-bezel display. It features built-in speakers, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. View Deal

The HP x24 is one of the more affordable gaming monitors out there.

It features an FHD (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio gear so it's game ready fresh out of the box.

Although we didn't test this particular monitor, customer reviews praise its bright, vivid colors and tear-free gaming performance. Its 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync ensure buttery smooth, fast action gameplay.

This 24-inch ultra-wide TN panel provides low pixel latency and snappy response times whether you're watching the latest action movie or playing a high-octane video game. Connectivity-wise, HP outfitted this gaming display with a DisplayPort, an HDMI port and a headphone jack.

Simply put, the HP x24 is a solid choice if you want an immersive gaming experience without the high sticker price.