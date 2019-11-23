Early Black Friday deal: Galaxy Tab S6 gets $100 price cut

Early Black Friday deals are dominating the season right now. Best Buy's huge Samsung tablet sale gives the Galaxy Tab S6 a nice price cut.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for $549.99 at Best Buy. Normally, this tablet would set you back $649.99, so that's $100 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung tablet. Amazon has it on sale for for the same price.

The Galaxy Tab S6 packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display and a powerful 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM. There's also 128GB of storage on board, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD slot.

Best Buy also has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S6 priced at $629.99 ($100 off). Again, Amazon mirrors this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet at Best Buy. View Deal

The Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the industry's best tablets and our favorite iPad Pro alternative. With S-Pen functionality, Dex mode, and powerful AKG quad-speakers, it's great for creativity, productivity, and entertainment.

In our Galaxy Tab S6 review, it won us over with its fast fast performance, integrated S Pen charging, and Book Cover Keyboard option (sold separately). Though it lacks a headphone jack, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice hybrid mobile/desktop OS tablet.

In real-world performance tests it swiftly loaded 15 tabs in the Samsung internet browser without a hitch. It showed no signs of lag when we pulled up a 1080p video in the YouTube app.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a solid pick if you're looking for a tablet you can draw, type, stream, and game on.

Check out our Black Friday Laptop deals and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best portable PC deals of the holiday season.