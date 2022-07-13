Don't miss these flagship phone deals as Prime Day winds down — $700 or less for these Editor's Choice phones

We've seen a number of outstanding Prime Day phone deals, but as Prime Day draws to a close I wanted to highlight a few deals on flagship phones that I gave an Editor's Choice award to within the last year that are all available for under $700 today.

Prime Day deals will be ending soon, so if you've been holding off to see if any new deals pop up, now is the time to jump on one of these deals on some of the best phones that we've reviewed that are now available for under $700 and in one case under $500, all three are an unbelievable value at these prices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon. The base model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $200 on the excellent Google Pixel Pro smartphone. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Unlocked: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $100 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel 6. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We are still updating all of the best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) even as things come to a close for Prime Day 2022, so if you are in the market for any other tech you should take a look now as we don't expect prices this good until Black Friday this fall.