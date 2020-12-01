Don’t miss out! This LG 24-inch, 1080p monitor with FreeSync is just $145 in post-Cyber Monday sale

We’re spending a lot more time at home than usual, and we have a massive deal to give your desktop setup a serious upgrade.

Amazon has slashed the cost of this LG 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor with Radeon FreeSync Technology from $169 to $145.

Cheap monitor deal: LG 24-inch IPS with Radeon FreeSync Technology

LG 24MK600M-B 24-inch monitor: was $169 now $145

This LG monitor has a 24-inch, 1080p display. This screen packs a full HD resolution IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate and Radeon FreeSync Technology, making it buttery smooth for your day-to-day and optimal for casual gaming.View Deal

Taking $52 dollars off the price, this is a seriously budget-friendly deal that doesn’t sacrifice quality.

This screen packs a full HD resolution IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate and Radeon FreeSync Technology, making it buttery smooth for your day-to-day and optimal for casual gaming.

LG’s monitor is a great choice for the so-called “filthy casuals.” Whether you need a screen that does double duty for your working from home in the day and console gaming by night (thanks to dual HDMI out), or making your first foray into some titles on Game Pass for PC, this will do the trick.

And it does so via a full HD screen with IPS technology – capable of far better viewing angles than your standard panels and a 5ms response time, which is further reinforced with Radeon FreeSync reducing any graphical tearing.

Plus, it’s just great to look at – the ultra-thin bezel design fading away for uninterrupted viewing.