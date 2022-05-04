Disney Plus deal: Get £39 off a year's subscription for May the Fourth

Hello there. Right now, to celebrate May The Fourth (Star Wars Day), you can get £39 off a year of Disney+.

That means you can rewatch all the films and streaming series for cheaper, and you can get ready to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi. Or as a certain General Grievous would over-excitedly say, "General Kenobi!"

I've got my year's subscription locked down and I've started working my way through the movies as we speak! May the force be with you.

But this is daily deals, and there's a tonne of other savings going on right now! That includes Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga for its lowest ever price, a huge saving on the Xbox Series S and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Disney+ 1-year subscription: was £79 now £40 @ Gamivo with code AKS5Discount

For nearly half price, you can get a year of Disney+. That's cheap access to a vault of amazing content — not just Disney films for the family, but Marvel's back catalogue, plenty of awesome shows for adults on Star and, of course, every single bit of Star Wars content.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was £249, now £227 @ Amazon

Pick up the console and the essentials for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

Logitech StreamCam: was £139, now £62 @ Amazon

The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams on the market and its now 55% off at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen it. With a contemporary design and high quality video, this webcam is ideal for streaming and video conferencing, perfect for the new modern way of working. It's available in black at this price, or in white for an extra £5.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer

Packing plenty of power into a shockingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and comfortable keyboard.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £176 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.