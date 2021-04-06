Dell flash sale: Over £400 off the latest XPS, Inspiron and gaming laptops

As the whole of Britain went through all four seasons of weather in the space of a few days, you may have missed all the big Easter sales that took place.

Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 13 5000: was £618.59 now £463.20 @ Dell

The starting point for huge savings. Yes, there are cheaper models available, but don’t shell out for a Celeron processor when you can get over £100 off this great base model with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD and a vivid 13.3-inch FHD display.View Deal

Dell G3 15: was £1,218 now £1,059 @ Dell

In one of the bigger deals of this flash sale, this G3 15 gaming laptop packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Which begs the question, with a version of this with a GTX 1660Ti available for just £10 less, why on earth would you not spring the extra tenner for far more pure power?View Deal

Dell XPS 13: was £1,368 now £1,031.14 @ Dell

Read our Dell XPS 13 review and you will see how much we love this portable powerhouse, which is made even better with a discount this deep! Up top, you’ll find a bright 13.4-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge display, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, integrated Iris XE graphics, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB SSD. Expect excellent performance and battery life in this sleek chassis.View Deal

These may be our top picks, but we can’t ignore some honourable mentions. The Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop with RTX 3070 GPU is down by £412 to £2,536 with the code AW14.



What's more, you can find the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 for just £669 and a 2-in-1 XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel power with a gorgeous touch display up top now £422 off.

Whether you need an entry-level system or a top-of-the-line laptop, now's your best chance. These deals won’t be around for long!