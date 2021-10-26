Dell Black Friday deals 2021: Dell XPS 13, Alienware gaming and more

Dell's Cyber Sale continues this week with early Black Friday deals online. The PC maker's sitewide sale offers significant discounts on the Dell and Alienware laptops, monitors, and peripherals.

For a limited time, take advantage of holiday doorbusters on our favorite Dell mainstream and gaming machines.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with Core i9 CPU for $1,949. This high-performance machine would usually set you back $2,399, so that's a staggering $440 discount.

Among all the early Black Friday laptop deals out there, this is one of the best.

The laptop in this deal is configured with a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Core i9-10885H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. We were also floored by the XPS 15's great overall and graphics performance so we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our highly esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Dell's Cyber Sale also takes up to 44% off Dell and Alienware monitors. One standout deal is the Dell S3222HG 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $249 ($200 off). It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, fast 165Hz refresh rate and 4ms GtG response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium baked in, this monitor eliminates screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

This hefty discount on the Dell S3222HG is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all year.

Dell's Cyber Sale ends October 28, stock permitting, so don't hesitate too long.

Black Friday falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of deals on Dell products. Keep a close eye on our Black Friday deals 2021 hub for the best holiday discounts.

For the time being, here are the best Dell Black Friday deals this week.

Dell XPS

Dell XPS 13 Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $685 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $264 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13. This machine has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Image Dell XPS 15 w/ 11th Gen Core i9 CPU: was $2,399 now $1,959 @ Dell

Dell's Black Friday sale takes $440 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Core i9-10885H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Dell Inspiron

Image Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $529 now $342 @ Dell

For a limited time, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is $187 off its normal price. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 128GB SSD. If you're looking for an affordable laptop, it's a solid choice. View Deal

Image Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1: was $955 now $699 @ Dell

Now $255 off, the Dell Inspiron 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It offers fast performance, a gorgeous design and stylus pen support. This laptop packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Image Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,024 now $784 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $240 on the latest Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness, a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H hexa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell G Series

Image Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,195 now $930 @ Dell

Now $264 off, this Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 30 series laptop takes gaming to a whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and AMD RX 5600M GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board. View Deal

Image Dell G15 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,134 now $940 @ Dell

Now $195 off, the Dell G15 RTX 30 series gaming laptop takes gameplay to whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board. View Deal

Alienware

Image Alienware m15 R4: was $2,824 now $2,557 @ Dell

Now $266 off, the Alienware m15 is pro-tier gaming laptop with the specs to match. This machine offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All this alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming. View Deal

Monitors

Image Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721D: was $319 now $229 @ Dell

Save $140 on the Dell S2721D 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. View Deal