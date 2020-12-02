Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiplayer — but it's not what you think

Just a little over a week before Cyberpunk 2077 launches, CD Projekt talked about multiplayer for the game, but what the developers had to say was interesting — apparently, it will be a completely separate game.

When talking about Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer in an investor call recently, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kaciński said, "So, first, we don't call it modes," (translated by Seeking Alpha). "It's a separate dedicated production, a big production. We think about it as a standalone product."

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

Unfortunately, there still isn't much to go on concerning Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer, but considering the game is launching on December 10, it's likely we won't see the multiplayer element until next year at the very least.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer being a standalone product also poses a few interesting questions. Will the multiplayer element be baked into the same game file as Cyberpunk 2077? It might be similar to how the Legends multiplayer mode exists in the Ghosts of Tsushima menu.

And will Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer actually be free? Or will it also be sold as a separate product? If CD Projekt intends to charge people for the multiplayer, it's likely to be controversial.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. It'll be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but won't receive next-gen upgrades for some time.