Get Cyberpunk 2077 for its lowest price before the free PS5 update: Daily Deals

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 update has been all but confirmed to be announced today, so pick up the PS4 version for its lowest price ever before the big news drives up the price!

I say "all but" because all the bleeding obvious signs are there including CDPR responding directly to some predictions on Twitter, but its not official until we see it on their stream today at 3PM GMT.

But of course, this isn't a daily deals piece without more deals! The Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU is still at a crazy cheap price, you can get 15% off an iPhone 13 with a secret discount code and much more.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4|PS5: was £39 now £14 @ Smyths Toys
For a limited time, Save over £20 on Cyber Punk 2077 for Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4|PS5, ready for its big next gen update.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was £949 now £749 @ CostCo
Now £200 off at CostCo the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU, 8GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 512GB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

Apple iPhone 13: was £659 now £599 @ eBay with code TAKEIT
The iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip, 4-core GPU, 128GB of storage, an awesome camera system and one of the best app stores out there. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 now £75 @ Amazon
Save 46% on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If you crystal clear sound, premium power and peak comfort, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy. 

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ John Lewis
The beasty 14-inch MacBook Pro is £100 off at John Lewis. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. 

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

