It may finally be the right time to play Cyberpunk 2077 — next-gen version likely launching today

Today may be a good day to re-install Cyberpunk 2077, as CD Projekt Red's recently announced livestream indicates we’re about to get the highly anticipated next-gen upgrade.

I felt that same pain as many did on launch day. I tucked into that glitchy mess with super low frame rates, strange textures, and basically the whole world pop-in, which broke the immersion — something a game like this relies on.

But there are some strong hints that all of this may change today and we will be getting the much-desired next-gen version of the game for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

What’s the evidence?

Well, the evidence is two-fold. First, we’re getting an episode of CD Projekt Red’s Twitch show “Red Streams,” which normally wouldn’t be worth talking about, but this one has been promoted on the Cyberpunk Twitter page. You can watch it live at 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.You're in? Preem!Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21MEFebruary 14, 2022 See more

After all the negativity around this game, I can’t see the team putting this level of promotion behind a stream to not announce anything big.

Second, The Verge’s Tom Warren and many other Xbox owners have noticed a certain logo appear on the Cyberpunk 2077 icon — indicating that it is now optimized for Xbox Series X|S, to which Cyberpunk’s Twitter account responded with this.

pic.twitter.com/pcwyxBQzFhFebruary 14, 2022 See more

Now I know I’m guilty of looking too far into the smallest of news, but this, alongside the thousands of other people noticing this piece of branding, indicates that we will see Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen version today.

What else will we see?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

CDPR has been quiet about Cyberpunk 2077 work for a while now, since the company postponed all small fixes and pushed back their big November update to launch alongside the next-gen version in early 2022.

But there is the question of free DLC that I hope to see an updated launch schedule for. If you remember, all of the free expansions were postponed back in October, so to get some news about this would be icing on the cake.

Should I buy Cyberpunk 2077?

CDPR promised a free next-gen update for owners of the game, and given its bumpy launch, prices are nice and low for the game, so with deals writing being my main trade around here, I say go for it!

You can currently pick it up for under twenty bucks at Amazon or for my fellow UK readers, the lowest price is again at Amazon for less than £20.

Pick up a copy now before the prices go up.