Best Cyber Monday monitor deals in the UK

So, you’re looking for a new computer monitor. Fortunately for you, the Cyber Monday bargains are pouring in across gaming displays and productivity panels.

Whatever your needs, from a crisp picture and high refresh rate for the competitive advantage to a curved, ultra-wide blue light-reducing screen for getting stuff done, there are big discounts to be had out there.

Why buy a computer monitor if you already have a laptop? I’ll answer that with another question — why settle for that small portable display when you could hook up to a monitor at home?

Don’t get me wrong, the convenience of opening up a laptop and doing something quickly when inspiration strikes is great. Whether it’s some late-night binge-watching in bed or an article idea while cooking (guilty), having a system there ready for your input is warmly welcome.

For work and play, nothing beats plugging that laptop into a monitor for a big-screen experience. With that in mind, here are the best monitor deals you can buy today!

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals overall

Acer Predator X25: was £1,198 now £499 @ Box.co.uk Acer Predator X25: was £1,198 now £499 @ Box.co.uk

This is a ridonkulous discount on an eSports tier monitor — a whopping £700 off! This 25-inch panel sports a buttery smooth 360Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync, HDR and an ergonomic stand for perfect viewing angles.

iiyama G-Master Red Eagle 24-inch Gaming Monitor: was £199.99 now £149 @ Box.co.uk iiyama G-Master Red Eagle 24-inch Gaming Monitor: was £199.99 now £149 @ Box.co.uk

Need a cheap gaming monitor that doesn't sacrifice on the quality or competitive edge needed to dominate? This £150 24-inch 1080p display is a great way to go, with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for top immersion.

electriQ 28-inch 4K monitor: was £192.97 now £149.97 at Laptops Direct electriQ 28-inch 4K monitor: was £192.97 now £149.97 at Laptops Direct

Here we are. Arguably one of the best deals on this list. A 28-inch 4K monitor for under £200! If you're serious bout competitive gaming, the 60Hz refresh rate may not be up your street. But this is ideal for anyone with a laptop to connect for working by day and a console for gaming by night.

iiyama G-Master Red Eagle WQHD gaming monitor: was £399 now £249 @ Box.co.uk iiyama G-Master Red Eagle WQHD gaming monitor: was £399 now £249 @ Box.co.uk

With virtually zero bezel, a gorgeous WQHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and tear-free adaptive sync tech, £150 off this monitor is an absolute steal!

Dell S2421HGF Gaming Monitor: was £234 now £149.99 @ Dell Dell S2421HGF Gaming Monitor: was £234 now £149.99 @ Dell

Bargain bin pricing for a gaming monitor that is anything but a bargain with its specs. This low-energy, 24-inch, 1080p monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Alongside these specs, you’ll find Adaptive Sync, along with HDMI and DP I/O inputs and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG UltraGear 27GL Gaming Monitor: was £439 now £399.99 @ Amazon LG UltraGear 27GL Gaming Monitor: was £439 now £399.99 @ Amazon

QHD monitors with a high refresh rate strike the right balance between resolution and smoothness, while being more affordable than trying to go all out. This 13% saving on LG’s UltraGear 27GL is worth any enthusiast jumping on if they want the best of this tech alongside HDR 10 and an ergonomic design ready to be customised to your fit.

Asus TUF VG27AQ Gaming Monitor: was £449 now £289 @ Amazon UK Asus TUF VG27AQ Gaming Monitor: was £449 now £289 @ Amazon UK

With a £160 discount bringing this £450 gaming monitor down to just £289, the Asus TUF VG27AQ is hard to pass up. Expect a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 155Hz display with G-Sync compatibility and supports HDR10. Competitive players will be happy to know it also boasts a 1 ms response time.

HP X24iH Gaming Monitor: was £200 now £129.98 @ Amazon UK HP X24iH Gaming Monitor: was £200 now £129.98 @ Amazon UK

Perfect for competitive gamers who don't want to put a dent in their wallet, this HP gaming monitor is now £70 off. Expect a 24-inch Full HD display with a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate.



Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

iiyama G-Master Red Eagle Gaming Monitor: was £469.99 now £329 @ Box.co.uk iiyama G-Master Red Eagle Gaming Monitor: was £469.99 now £329 @ Box.co.uk

Take the best bits of a curved monitor and sprinkle in the awesome gaming elements, then you’ll have a pretty irresistible deal in iiyama’s G-Master 34-inch curved screen. For the price, you get a panel with a 3440x1440 ultra-wide resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR, adaptive sync and a USB port passthrough for any quick connection needs.

LG UltraGear 27GN88A 27-inch Gaming Monitor: was £500 now £289.99 @ Amazon UK LG UltraGear 27GN88A 27-inch Gaming Monitor: was £500 now £289.99 @ Amazon UK

This Amazon-exclusive deals offers a whopping £210 discount on this impressive LG UltraGear gaming monitor. With Nano IPS 1ms technology and a 144Hz refresh rate, expect smooth gameplay and stunning graphics in the latest Triple A games. It also comes with an ergonomic stand and G-Sync compatibility.

Best Cyber Monday productivity monitor deals

Samsung LF27 professional monitor: was £303 now £199 @ Box.co.uk Samsung LF27 professional monitor: was £303 now £199 @ Box.co.uk

The high-end PLS panel in the Samsung LF27 makes it great for creative work alongside the standard productivity. This 1440p panel is placed on a vastly ergonomic stand with a sleek design that fits into any home office space.