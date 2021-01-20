Cheap tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A for just $115

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 may be showing its age, however, it's still one of the best Samsung tablets for the money. And right now, you can snag this already modestly priced Android tab for even less.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (Black) for just $114.99 at Amazon. Usually, this tablet retails for $150, so that's $35 off its normal price. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this tablet. If it sells out, Best Buy also offers the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for $119.99 ($30 off). This is one of the best tablet deals available right now.

Galaxy Tab A deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (Black): was $150 now $114.99 @ Amazon

At $35 off the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is even more affordable. It's the perfect tablet for streaming movies, web browsing, reading, and gaming. It packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 429 quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD expandable storage. Best Buy also offers the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for $119.99 ($30 off).View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is a solid pick if you're looking for a no-frills multimedia tablet.

It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 429 quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD expandable storage (up to 512GB).

Although we didn't review this exact tablet, in our Galaxy Tab A7 10.1 review, we found its colorful display and long battery life impressive. The tablet in this deal is also great for binging thanks to its high-capacity 5,100mAh battery.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab 8 is just as sleek and powerful as its sibling — only smaller. The Galaxy Tab A's minimized bezels give you more viewing room while its metallic finish gives it a premium look and feel.

At 8.3 x 4.9 x 0.3 inches, the 0.8-pound Galaxy Tab A is slightly thinner than competitors like the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.4 inches, 0.8 pounds). It's just as thin as, yet slightly heavier than the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus (0.3 inches, 0.6 pounds). Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Tab A7 is equipped with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm jack for wired connections.

If you're looking for a cheap but good tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is an exceptional value.