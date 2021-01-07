CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro flaunts 16-inch display and next-gen AMD Ryzen CPU

The IdeaPad 5 Pro is one of Lenovo's show-stopping CES 2021 reveals. The ultra-portable laptop, weighing 4 pounds, sports eye-catching security features, including built-in sensors that can detect if it's being moved behind your back.

Other alluring features of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro include motion sensing to pause videos while you're away, Alexa voice-assistant support, and ultra-slim bezels for spacious screen real estate.

CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro specs

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is powered by a next-gen AMD Ryzen mobile processor, features up to 32GB of RAM, up to a 1TB SSD and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. The IdeaPad 5 Pro sports a 75-watt-hour battery, Wi-Fi 6 and up to a 16-inch, 120Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro design

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro is wrapped inside a fashionable, all-metal chassis. You can choose between two colors: Cloud Gray and Storm Gray. The Lenovo laptop has a compact, featherweight form factor, weighing only 4 pounds.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (Image credit: Lenovo)

The IdeaPad 5 Pro's trackpad is larger than previous-generation laptops. Lenovo also claims that the keyboard is bouncier and offers more satisfying feedback than its predecessors.

CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro display

There's also more screen real estate on the display thanks to the IdeaPad 5 Pro's slimmed-down bezels, which offer a spacious 90% screen-to-body ratio. The 16-inch, panel, utilizing a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, boasts 100% sRGB color-gamut coverage.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (Image credit: Lenovo)

The 16-inch laptop offers up to a 2.5K-resolution with120Hz refresh-rate display and 350 nits of brightness.

Busy bees who often spend long hours on their laptop will be relieved to know that the IdeaPad 5 Pro sports eye-care technology to reduce blue light, which protects your eyesight during long sessions of productivity.

CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro features

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro features an IR camera with Windows Hello for easy, hands-free logins. There are also time-of-flight (ToF) sensors embedded inside the IR camera, which is powered by attention-sensing software from Glance by Mirametrix. These ToF sensors help the IdeaPad 5 Pro pause videos when you've stepped away from your laptop. They can also trigger an alarm if the device is moved while your back is turned.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (Image credit: Lenovo)

You can shout commands such as, "Alexa, remind me about my upcoming meeting in five minutes." Amazon's cloud-based voice assistant is another useful feature you'll find on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro. Alexa can send you alerts to help you remember important events, meetings and tasks — even when you're away from your laptop.

Lenovo has also tweaked the IdeaPad 5 Pro's cooling system with "balanced AI-enhancements" to optimize battery-life performance. Should you want your laptop to output a lot more "oomph" during CPU or GPU-intensive tasks, you can always switch to the IdeaPad 5 Pro's Maximum Performance Mode by pressing Fn + Q.

Bottom line

The AMD-equipped, 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is poised to hit store shelves in May. It will start at $1,149.

AMD-powered laptops have been disrupting the Intel-dominated laptop industry lately with devices such as the Acer Swift 3 and the HP Envy x360 13 blowing their Intel-equipped rivals out of the water. We're excited to see how well the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro performs in our labs — we'd love to see it join the growing list of AMD-equipped laptop disruptors on the market.