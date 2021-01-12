CES 2021: HP unveils new EliteBook 805 G8 with AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 CPUs

HP is coming out swinging at CES 2021, unveiling three new EliteBook G8 series laptops that bring a balance of being powerful, sleek, lightweight and secure. All three feature the next generation of AMD's Ryzen Pro processors with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD of storage to wet the most power-hungry appetites.

CES 2021: HP EliteBook 835 G8

The HP EliteBook 835 G8 features three different 13.3-inch, 1080p anti-glare panels. There's the HP SureView Reflect privacy screen at 1000 nits, the FHD low-power 400 nits panel, and a 1080p at 250 nits panel.

The HP EliteBook is very customizable with RAM options from 16GB to 64GB and with storage choices ranging from 128GB SSD up to 2TB SSD, which should suit most user's needs. With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth making sure you get the fastest connection possible.

(Image credit: HP)

The new laptop comes with two USB-C ports, two USB-A inputs, an HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm combo audio port. You also have the options available for a SmartCard reader and SIM card slot.

Weighing just 2.8 pounds and measuring 12.11 x 8.05 x 0.7 inches, the EliteBook is a lightweight, sleek, mobile powerhouse that is secured with a fingerprint sensor and HD IR camera that uses Windows Hello facial recognition to lock down and open up the EliteBook, making sure your work stays safe and protected.

CES 2021: HP EliteBook 845 G8

(Image credit: HP)

The HP EliteBook 845 G8 swings into action with the latest next-gen AMD Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU as well as RAM options all the way up to 64GB with storage options ranging from a 128GB SSD on through a 2TB SSD. There are three 14-inch, 1080p panels to choose from: an HP SureView Reflect privacy screen with 1000 nits of brightness, a low-power 400-nit panel, and a 250-nit touchscreen panel.

Like its G8 siblings, the 845 features Bang & Olufsen audio, a three multi-array microphones set up for clear audio during Zoom and other conferencing calls. The 845 also features HP Premium Keyboard that is spill-resistant, with an optional backlit keyboard and clickpad with a multi-touch mouse.

Ports abound including two USB Type-C, a DisplayPort, two USB Type-A inputs, a headphone/microphone combo, and a HDMI 2.0 port.

CES 2021: HP EliteBook 855 G8

(Image credit: HP)

Rounding out the family of EliteBook G8's is the 855, which comes with the next-gen AMD Ryzen CPU and integrated Radeon GPU. Featuring the following four 15.6-inch panel options: 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) anti-glare low-power panel at 400 nits; a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare with HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen at 1000 nits; a 15.6-inch FHD display at 400 nits; and a 15.6-inch, 1080p touchscreen at 250 nits.

As with the EliteBook 835 and 845 G8, you get the same two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, an HDMI, a combo audio port with options to add a SmartCard reader and SIM card slot.

For security, you have the same fingerprint sensor options and IR camera options which secure the unit using Windows Hello facial recognition.

The EliteBook 855 weighs in at 3.85 pounds and measures 14.15 x 9.19 x 0.75 inches, making it the largest of the three but it's still a highly mobile and portable user option.