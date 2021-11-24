Cash in on this sweet Black Friday Deal on a Samsung T7 1TB SSD

A well-known content creator's favorite, the Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD is now just $104.50 at NewEgg and a fantastic Black Friday deal. The fast, reliable T7 is widely used by creators at all levels thanks to its speed and ability to handle massive 4K video and high-resolution photo, file sizes.

You can scoop up a Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD right now and save 16% at NewEgg.

Samsung T7 Portable 1TB SSD Black Friday Deal

Since its launch in 2020, the Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD has quickly become a favorite of photographers, videographers, and content creators thanks to its speedy data transfer (reads up to 1,050 MBps writes up to 1,000 MBps), minuscule size ( 0.3 x 3.3 x 2.2-inches), and durability.

I often use a Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD when filming with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K camera. The T7 smoothly devours the 6K footage I shoot in BRAW without ever dropping any frames. I also will use it to back up footage when I am shooting run and gun on the streets in NYC. It has survived many drops, bumps, and rough weather filming.

The Samsung T7 1TB is an excellent storage option for content creators of all skill levels seeking a secure, durable portable SSD that won't let you down. Thanks to this Black Friday deal at Newegg, it's available now for the bargain-basement price of $104.50.

