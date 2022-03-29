Breath of the Wild 2 delayed until 2023 — here's what we know

The hotly anticipated Legend of Zelda installment won't arrive this year

While the Nintendo Switch has several standout games, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains one of the clear highlights, and over five years since its release, the sequel is the most hotly anticipated game for the portable console.

One of the few concrete details we had on the follow-up was a 2022 release date; however, in a statement today from Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma, Nintendo confirmed that the game won't arrive until Spring of 2023.

The lack of a precise date in 2022 as we encroach on April indicated that a fall release was most likely, but fans will be disappointed to see it pushed back several months. Then again, gamers should be adjusting to this all too common refrain, and games like Cyberpunk 2077 are enough of a cautionary tale for developers. Taking the extra time to deliver a properly finished game, particularly one as high profile as BotW 2, is the better option.

For now, Breath of the Wild fans will have to satisfy themselves with replaying the original and its DLC and watch the reveal trailer again as they settle in for one more year of waiting.

In the meantime, we'll keep you updated on all of the latest rumors and news regarding Breath of the Wild 2 as it happens.

