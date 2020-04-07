Bose QC 35 II headphones deal takes $150 off limited edition colors

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are among the most popular noise cancelling wireless headphones around.

For a limited time, you can get Bose QC 35 II Limited Edition Collection Headphones for $249.95 from Bose via eBay. Normally, these unique color options retail for $399.95, so that's $150 off. It's lowest price we've ever seen for these Limited Edition Bose headphones. It's also cheaper than Bose's direct price.

Available color options include Rose Gold/Black, Black/White/Gold, Navy/White/Red and Teal/White/Silver.

This is one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Limited Edition Collection: was $399 now $249 @ eBay

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, the limited-edition colorways are on sale for $249.View Deal

The Bose QC 35 II Limited Edition Collection give even the most stylish Beats headphones a run for their money. Like the standard Black or Silver Bose 35 IIs, they offer great sound, wearing comfort and 20-hour long battery life.

In sister site Tom's Guide's Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, they loved the headphones' excellent active noise-cancellation and lightweight, comfortable design. They took the headphones for a spin in real-world testing and found them to be effective at drowning out all ambient noise.

For hand-free access to music, news headlines, and more, Bose QC 35 II headphones support Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also use the free Bose Connect companion app for Android and iOS to customize your sound, adjust noise-cancelling levels and manage Bluetooth connections.

In call quality tests, the QC35 IIs' built-in microphones delivered crystal-clear call quality. This makes them perfect for teleconferencing on your laptop, when you're not streaming content on Spotify or Netflix.

And at $150 off, the Bose QC 35 IIs Limited Collection headphones are a smart buy.