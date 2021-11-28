Bose Cyber Monday deals 2021: Save up to $150 on headphones

Bose manufacturers the best wireless headphones and earbuds money can buy. World renowned for quality sound, noise-cancellation and comfort — Bose headphones come at a high price.

Fortunately, the best Bose Cyber Monday deals will lessen the blow to your wallet.

Right now, you can get the Bose SoundLink Wireless Around-Ear II headphones for $179 from BestBuy. These headphones normally cost $229, so that's a $50 price drop. Sound like a deal? That's 'cause it's one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals available.

You can also buy them directly from Bose for the same price.

In our Bose QC45 review, we loved their comfortable design, great audio quality and excellent 24-hour battery life. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

They're the Editor's Choice noise-canceling headphones.

With a weight of 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches dimensions-wise, the QC45 are lighter the competition. They weigh less than the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces, 9.9 x 3 x 7.3 inches).

Now $50 off, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a solid choice if you want comfy, distraction-free listening.

If you're looking for true wireless earbuds that'll will stay in your ears? Amazon also offers the Bose QuietComfort Noise cancelling earbuds for $199 ($80 off). That's their biggest discount yet and one the best Bose Cyber Monday deals we've seen.

Cyber Monday is almost here and we're expecting to see tons of excellent holiday deals on headphones. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday headphone deals hub for the best discounts.

In the meantime, take a gander at the best Bose Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Bose Cyber Monday deals

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

This Bose Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 for the first time. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset is currently $50 off in this Cyber Monday deal. While it isn't a particularly steep sale, it could be enough for those looking for a discount on something of this quality. It's the first headset from Bose that can handle both gaming and wireless use, bolstered by world class noise-cancelling and comfortable earcups.

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless II Headphones : was $229 now $179 @ BestBuy Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless II Headphones : was $229 now $179 @ BestBuy

For $50 off you can snag the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless II headphones during this Cyber Monday sale. They deliver quality audio and a comfortable fit, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for wireless calling and unrestrained access to your favorite music.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. You don't have to wait for Cyber Monday to snag them for their lowest price yet.

Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

Bose Cyber Monday deals take $30 off the Bose Sport Earbuds. Bring Bose life-like sound to your workouts with the Sport Earbuds are secure, comfortable fit and sweat-resistant design. The buds' beamforming mics ensure voice clarity on calls while battery life affords you up to 5 hours per charge. You can also get them from Bose.com

Bose Sleepbuds II: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon Bose Sleepbuds II: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Bose Sleepbuds II is now $50 off in this Cyber Monday deal. These aren't designed for streaming music or watching videos on YouTube. Instead, this is specifically built to wear while sleeping, with the intention of delivering soothing noises and sounds effects to make you sleep soundly. And with "noise-masking" technology, these buds are designed to make your nights more restful.