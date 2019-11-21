Black Friday deals available now: Beats Solo3 for $129

Beats by Dre Solo3 wireless headphones are a must have accessory for your tablet or phone. For a limited time, you can catch them on in one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Best Buy currently has the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $129.99. That's $170 off their regular retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these Beats headphones. This deal also comes with 3 months of Apple Music for free. Amazon also offers these Gloss Black Solo3s on sale for the same price (sans the Apple Music freebie).

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $129

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $170 off, which is their lowest price yet. View Deal

Beats by Dre Solo3 wireless headphones deliver booming sound and up to 40-hours of playback per charge. They're an affordable alternative to the new $300 Beats Solo Pro. The Solo3s employ Apple's W1 chip for fast and easy Bluetooth connectivity with Apple devices. This makes them the ideal audio accessory for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro or iPad owners.

The Solo3s have the same iconic Beats design as its successor along with Fast Fuel raid-charging. If you're ever short on power and headed out the door, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of battery life.

So if you're a bass lover who wants a stylish pair of cans that don't need to be charged often, the Beats Solo3s are a smart choice. For more jaw-dropping deals like this, check out our best Cyber Monday deals coverage.